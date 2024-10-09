Pentagon: US Takes Al-Qaeda Threats From Afghanistan Seriously

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sabrina Singh, the Deputy Press Secretary of the U.S. Department of Defense or Pentagon, stated that the United States takes the threat of al-Qaeda in the region and Afghanistan seriously.

In a recent press briefing, she responded to a question about the resurgence of al-Qaeda activity in Afghanistan, saying,“The United States has over-the-horizon capabilities to counter these threats.”

Previously, General Patrick Ryder, the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, also addressed comments made by Michael McCaul, Chairman of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, about the U.S. losing its ability to monitor ISIS-K and al-Qaeda.

He stated that the U.S. has strong intelligence capabilities to combat terrorism in Afghanistan.

This comes as some international media outlets previously reported, based on sources, that Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden and current leader of al-Qaeda, along with his brother, is located in Nangarhar province and is allegedly planning a 9/11-style attack on the West.

Meanwhile, several U.S. Republican senators have warned that after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, ISIS-K has gained the capability to attack U.S. interests.

The U.S. remains vigilant about terrorist threats from Afghanistan, relying on its over-the-horizon and intelligence capabilities to monitor and counter potential dangers despite the absence of ground forces.

The evolving security landscape in Afghanistan continues to raise concerns about the resurgence of terrorist groups, and how the U.S. navigates its counterterrorism strategy in this region will be critical for future stability.

