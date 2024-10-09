Prince Harry Can Make Peace With Royal Family If Meghan Markle's THESE Two Conditions Are Fulfilled

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry is willing to reconcile with his family, but it is his wife Meghan Markle's two non-negotiable demands which are preventing the Royal reunion, says to reports.

According to The Mirror, the Duke of Sussex is willing to reconcile with his family and end the feud with his elder brother, Prince William. However, things can't improve unless he receives an apology from Prince William and Kate Middleton.



This is because of Meghan Markle's two non-negotiable conditions, which include an apology from the Prince and Princess of Wales and assurance of kind behaviour to Markle if there is a Royal reunion in the future, reported Daily Mirror, citing Royal Expert Tom Quinn.



“Harry wants a reconciliation, but he supports his wife unconditionally. Unless she is convinced that the royal family has shown her sufficient kindness and they offer a groveling apology for what transpired, it simply won't happen,” Tom Quinn old Daily Mirror.