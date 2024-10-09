New diploma from ACCA sets the global standard for sustainability in finance

(MENAFN- Sheila Tobias) The ACCA Professional Diploma in Sustainability has been developed in response to the demand for skills and training in this fast-developing area



In response to growing demand from businesses and professional accountants, ACCA has launched a pioneering Professional Diploma in Sustainability, designed for finance professionals at all levels who are looking to gain a comprehensive understanding of sustainability and accreditation to prove it.



Businesses often lack the essential skills to support the move to more sustainable business models and urgently need the skills to consider non-financial as well as financial business drivers, according to research by ACCA.



The professional diploma brings together high-quality learning support and assessment, aligning with the increasing demand from employers, as well as individuals, wishing to pursue the widening career opportunities related to sustainability, and emerging regulatory requirements around the world.



ACCA has been working closely with regulators globally on their requirements for sustainability auditors and this new professional diploma has been designed to meet their needs. Once completed, the professional diploma provides a comprehensive accreditation in the core areas of sustainability.



Kush Ahuja, Head of Eurasia and Middle East at ACCA comments: “Sustainable organisations that create long-term value for society will be the bedrock of our future economy - and professional accountants will be at the heart of these organisations. This specialist diploma will support them as they drive positive business change and support a growing economy.”



This leading-edge qualification builds on the increasing number of sustainability learning opportunities ACCA has added to its portfolio in recent years, as well as the addition of more sustainability content into the ACCA Qualification.



The Professional Diploma in Sustainability consists of a comprehensive, integrated learning programme, in-depth knowledge, a revision kit, and a three-hour exam. Offering over 60 hours of learning and practice across four certificates and one exam, learners will gain in-depth knowledge of sustainability frameworks and ethics, sustainability strategy and management, sustainability reporting and sustainability assurance.



Helen Brand, chief executive of ACCA, said: ‘The expertise of accounting and finance professionals in driving sustainable approaches to business is absolutely essential if we are to make the progress the planet so desperately needs.



‘With their central role working in and for countless businesses and organisations across the world, professional accountants are well placed to play a key role in shaping the future we need. This new qualification is designed to help meet that increasing need and recognises that success is not now just about profits, but about sustainability and social value too.’



Enrollment is now open and learners can sign up through ACCA Learning, ACCA’s dedicated continuing learning platform for finance professionals.





