Finery Markets expands pool of global liquidity providers through partnership with Stillman Digital

(MENAFN- Finery Markets) Hamilton, Bermuda – October 8, 2024 – Finery Markets, a leading non-custodial ECN and the provider of a SaaS trading platform for institutional clients, has partnered with Stillman Digital, a global technology and digital asset liquidity provider which has facilitated over $20 billion in trade volume since 2021.



Stillman Digital provides a host of liquidity solutions, including electronic trade execution, market making, OTC block trading, and on/off-ramp solutions. As a liquidity provider on Finery Markets, they operate within the firm quotes in the order book, catering to counterparties utilizing various Finery Markets products such as FM Marketplace, FM Liquidity Match, and FM Whitelabel.



Konstantin Shulga, Finery Markets CEO, commented: "We are pleased to welcome Stillman Digital to our lineup of global liquidity providers available on Finery Markets. With Stillman Digital on board, our liquidity takers—including payment companies, OTC desks, brokers, and digital asset firms—will benefit from competitive pricing across a diverse range of asset pairs."





Jack West, Stillman Digital Co-founder, commented, "By integrating with Finery Markets, we will be offering our liquidity solutions and trading services to a broader customer base. We believe that crypto ECNs represent a dynamic market structure component that will foster innovation and enable us to enhance our market footprint by delivering the most competitive pricing available within their ecosystem."



Established in 2019, Finery Markets enables over 100 global businesses dealing in digital assets to access OTC liquidity. With several crypto licenses and registrations across different jurisdictions, Stillman Digital has facilitated over $20 billion in trade volume since 2021.







