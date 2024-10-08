The Salvation Army Relief Volunteers Brace For Another Hurricane

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Salvation Red Shield

Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services staff ready to provide hurricane relief services

Local teams continue to help with Hurricane Helene relief efforts in the south, as more teams from New England prepare to mobilize for Hurricane Milton

- Major Elijah Kahn, General Secretary, Salvation Army Massachusetts DivisionBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Relief volunteers from The Salvation Army in Massachusetts are bracing for another hurricane by getting ready to mobilize. Hurricane Milton is expected to be a historic storm, unlike any seen in 100 years.“We are making preparations to send more volunteers to Florida and other communities that are in the path of Hurricane Milton,” said Emily Mew, Director, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division Emergency Disaster Services (EDS).“The Salvation Army continues to mobilize its national Emergency Disaster Services network to provide mass feeding, shelter, clean-up support, personal hygiene kits, and emotional and spiritual care to survivors and first responders in states across the south that continue to battle with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Helene.”Since Hurricane Helene struck, an extensive network of highly trained EDS professionals and volunteers have been on the ground serving communities across southern states. Local volunteers from across the non-profit's Massachusetts Division are currently helping with hurricane relief efforts in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. More are preparing to help once Hurricane Milton strikes.“The Salvation Army's presence in every zip code of the United States makes us uniquely capable of mobilizing from anywhere in the country for disaster events like these hurricanes,” Mew said.The following experienced disaster relief experts are currently deployed with The Salvation Army to assist with relief efforts. Volunteers and staff include:.Ted Lynch – Volunteer (Greater Boston Advisory Board Member) – North Carolina.Stacia Frederick –The Salvation Army EDS (Lynn Team) – South Carolina.Rebecca Litourneau –The Salvation Army EDS (Pittsfield Team) – Georgia.Captain Kevin Polito – The Salvation Army EDS (Milford Team) – South Carolina.Captain Enmanuel Villegas –The Salvation Army EDS (Greater Boston/Lynn Team) – Georgia.Luz Caban, The Salvation Army EDS (New Bedford Team) – Florida/Georgia.Pam Houghton, The Salvation Army EDS (Newburyport Team) – Florida/Georgia.Cindy Kennedy, The Salvation Army EDS (Athol Team) – Florida/Georgia.Major Argelia Ciriaco - The Salvation Army (Boston Central Hispanic Corps Team)“With the continued generosity of the public, we will remain on the frontlines of this disaster, serving those impacted by the storm for however long we are needed,” said Major Elijah Kahn, General Secretary, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division.“The Salvation Army will deploy additional mobile feeding units to provide meals and drinks, along with Emotional and Spiritual Care officers, a listening ear, and community resources to people affected by the storm in the coming days and weeks. These dedicated teams will bring not only physical nourishment but also love, comfort, and compassionate care. Together, we will surround individuals and families with support as they journey through this difficult time.”With over 7,200 centers of operation across the country, The Salvation Army is uniquely positioned to mobilize and serve communities before, during, and after a natural disaster strikes. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts.To make a financial gift to support Hurricane Helene relief:.Donate online:.Donate by phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).Donate by mail:The Salvation ArmyP.O. BOX 1959Atlanta, GA 30301(Please designate Disaster Relief – Hurricane on all checks.)Currently, The Salvation Army is not accepting in-kind donations due to the significant shipping costs. Cash giving allows us to make tailored purchases to meet specific needs as much as possible. For more information on The Salvation Army's response or to become a trained volunteer, visitFor The Salvation Army's Hurricane Helene Fast Facts , statistics by state, and photos, click here.About The Salvation ArmyThe Salvation Army annually helps more than 25 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. During times of disaster, 100% of designated donations to The Salvation Army are used for immediate response and long-term efforts. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of“America's Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyMA. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyMA and #DoingTheMostGood.

