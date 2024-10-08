CD47 Inhibitors Market Projected To Grow Significantly With Emerging Cancer Therapies By 2034 Delveinsight

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's CD47 Inhibitors Market Insights

report includes a comprehensive understanding of current practices, emerging CD47 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted CD47 inhibitors

market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of CD47 inhibitors in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

companies such as ALX Oncology, Phanes Therapeutics, Pfizer, Akeso Biopharma, ImmuneOnco Biopharma, and others are developing novel CD47 inhibitors that can be available in the CD47 inhibitors market in the coming years.



in the pipeline include Evorpacept + Herceptin + Cyramza + Paclitaxel, Evorpacept + Pembrolizumab, PT217, maplirpacept (TTI-622), ligufalimab (AK117), IMM01 , and others.



In June 2024, SL-172154 received FDA Orphan Drug Designation in Acute Myeloid Leukemia. SL-172154 is an investigational activity-regulated cytoskeleton-associated protein (ARC) fusion protein that inhibits the checkpoint interaction of CD47/SIRPα and activates the CD40 costimulatory receptor. The agent is designed to boost the antitumor immune response in patients with advanced cancer. In July 2022 , the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Evorpacept for Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and in August 2022, Fast Track Designation for Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma.

The market for CD47 inhibitors is evolving rapidly as these novel therapeutics gain traction in oncology for their potential to evade the "don't eat me" signal in cancer cells, thereby enhancing the immune system's ability to eliminate tumors. One of the most prominent factors influencing the CD47 inhibitors market is the robust pipeline of investigational drugs . Numerous biotech and pharmaceutical companies are actively engaged in developing CD47-targeting therapies, with several candidates in various stages of clinical trials. These include both monoclonal antibodies and small molecules designed to block the interaction between CD47 on cancer cells and SIRPα on macrophages. The progress of these clinical trials and the potential for positive outcomes are generating substantial interest and anticipation within the market.

However, the CD47 inhibitors market also faces several challenges. The first is the complexity of ensuring the selective targeting of cancer cells without affecting normal cells, as CD47 is widely expressed in many tissues. Additionally, there are concerns about potential side effects , such as anemia, due to the role of CD47 in red blood cell regulation. Regulatory hurdles and the need for extensive clinical validation pose further challenges, as companies must demonstrate both the efficacy and safety of these novel therapies before they can gain market approval.

The competitive landscape is another dynamic aspect of this market. Major pharmaceutical companies are vying for leadership, often through strategic collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to enhance their portfolios with CD47-targeting assets. This competition is likely to intensify as more companies enter the fray and as the leading candidates approach late-stage clinical trials and potential commercialization. As a result, the market dynamics are expected to shift rapidly, with potential blockbuster drugs emerging shortly.

Therapies targeting CD47, such as antibody-based treatments, CAR T-cell therapy, and combination approaches, have demonstrated the potential to boost anti-tumor immunity and enhance clinical outcomes. CD47-targeted immunotherapies work by disrupting the "don't eat me" signal between CD47 on cancer cells and SIRPα on myeloid cells. This disruption is often achieved using blocking antibodies or small molecules that inhibit this interaction, leading to increased phagocytosis of cancer cells by macrophages and stimulating an anti-tumor immune response. Preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials have yielded promising results with CD47 inhibitors across various cancer types, including leukemia, lymphoma, breast cancer, and others.

Several key players, including ALX Oncology, Phanes Therapeutics, Shattuck Labs , and others, are involved in developing drugs for CD47 inhibitors for various indications such as gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, head and neck cancer, small cell lung cancer, and others.

Evorpacept is a distinct anti-CD47 blocker characterized by its inactive Fc effector function. In clinical trials, it has shown a significantly improved safety profile compared to other anti-CD47 molecules with active Fc components. This improved safety allows for higher dosing and minimal overlapping toxicity, particularly in combination therapies for which it was designed. Known also as ALX148, Evorpacept is expected to have a broad therapeutic window, effectively blocking the "don't eat me" and "don't activate T-cell" signals on cancer cells, thereby enhancing the immune response when used in combination with widely used anti-cancer agents.

PT217 is a bispecific antibody targeting human DLL3 and CD47, developed by Phanes Therapeutics. It is currently undergoing clinical trials for treating small-cell lung cancer, gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine carcinoma, among other conditions. The FDA has granted PT217 orphan drug designation for SCLC and fast-track designation for extensive-stage SCLC (ES-SCLC) with disease progression after platinum chemotherapy, with or without a checkpoint inhibitor.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the CD47 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CD47 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

CD47 inhibitors are a class of therapeutic agents designed to block the interaction between CD47, a transmembrane protein expressed on the surface of many cells, and its receptor, signal regulatory protein alpha (SIRPα), found on phagocytic cells like macrophages. CD47 functions as a "don't eat me" signal by binding to SIRPα, which helps cells evade immune destruction. In cancer, many tumor cells overexpress CD47, allowing them to escape immune surveillance and persist in the body. By inhibiting CD47, these therapies aim to disrupt this protective signal, thereby enabling the immune system, particularly macrophages, to recognize and engulf the cancer cells, leading to tumor clearance.

The development of CD47 inhibitors has shown promising results in preclinical studies and early clinical trials, particularly in hematologic malignancies such as non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. These inhibitors are often used in combination with other therapies, such as chemotherapy or immune checkpoint inhibitors, to enhance their efficacy. However, CD47 is also expressed in healthy cells, including red blood cells, which can lead to on-target, off-tumor side effects like anemia. Therefore, ongoing research is focused on optimizing the therapeutic window of CD47 inhibitors, minimizing adverse effects, and exploring biomarkers to identify patients who are most likely to benefit from these treatments.

