Belarusian Minister: BRICS plans expansion announcement at Kazan summit

(MENAFN) The next wave of BRICS expansion will be revealed at the group's annual summit in Kazan, Russia, in October, according to Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.



Speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Ryzhenkov indicated that BRICS could welcome at least ten new members, expressing optimism that Belarus's application will be approved. “The first wave of enlargement will take place at the Kazan summit,” he stated, adding that Russia is compiling a list of countries included in this initial expansion.



As the current chair of BRICS, Russia will host the summit from October 22 to 24. Earlier this month, Belarusian First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lukashevich mentioned that Belarus is among the first candidates for BRICS membership, alongside Algeria, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bolivia, Venezuela, Vietnam, Cuba, Honduras, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Palestine, Senegal, and Thailand.



Other nations, including Türkiye, Zimbabwe, and Burkina Faso, have also expressed interest in joining. Founded in 2006 by Russia, China, India, and Brazil, BRICS added South Africa in 2011 and expanded earlier this year to include Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the UAE.



At least 34 countries have shown interest in joining, as stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a recent BRICS meeting. Additionally, BRICS member nations are developing a payment and settlement framework for trade within the group, aimed at facilitating independent foreign trade operations.





