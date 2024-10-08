Sheikh Fahad Refutes Rumors On 36-Month Pay At End Of Military Service

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense and Interior Minister Fahad Yousef Saud dismissed as untrue the recent reports that the paid entitlement of 36 months for an officer at the end of military service would be cancelled.

"The issue wasn't on the table at the cabinet meeting," a statement from the of Defense quoted the minister as saying on Tuesday.

Sheikh Fahad urged the social media and other media services to show more accuracy and credibility which carrying news, and derive news from official sources. (end)

