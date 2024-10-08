Sheikh Fahad Refutes Rumors On 36-Month Pay At End Of Military Service
10/8/2024 8:04:32 PM
KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah dismissed as untrue the recent media reports that the paid entitlement of 36 months for an officer at the end of military service would be cancelled.
"The issue wasn't on the table at the cabinet meeting," a statement from the Ministry of Defense quoted the minister as saying on Tuesday.
Sheikh Fahad urged the social media and other media services to show more accuracy and credibility which carrying news, and derive news from official sources. (end)
