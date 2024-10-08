Passenger Traffic At Israel's Main Int'l Airport Drops Nearly 43 Percent Amid Conflict

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Oct 9 (NNN-MA'AN) – Passenger traffic at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport fell by 42.92 percent, in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period last year, just before the ongoing conflict began, according to a report from the Airports Authority yesterday.

The report showed that, 10.85 million international passed through the Israeli main international airport between Jan and Sept, this year, down from 19.01 million, during the same period last year.

Due to the conflict, many foreign have stopped or reduced flights to the regime, leading to a 15-25 percent increase in passengers flying with the regime's three main airlines, according to the report.

A separate report by the regime's Central Bureau of Statistics revealed that, the number of foreign tourists visiting the regime dropped by 73.2 percent year-on-year, from 2.83 million to 757,100 in the first nine months of this year.– NNN-MA'AN