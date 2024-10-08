Iraqi Militant Group Claims Drone Attack On Target In N. Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Oct 9 (NNN-NINA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite group, claimed responsibility yesterday, for a drone attack on a site in northern Israel.

The group said in a statement that, the attack was conducted“in solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon” and pledged to continue targeting“the enemy's strongholds.”

The statement did not provide further details about the targeted site or report any casualties.

Earlier in the day, the group claimed responsibility for launching five with drones and the“al-Arqab upgraded missiles” on five sites in central and northern Israel.

Since the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple strikes against Israeli and U.S. targets in the region, to show support for the Palestinians in Gaza.

The group has recently escalated its attacks on Israel, as the latter intensified its strikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon.– NNN-NINA

