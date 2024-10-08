U.S. Intel: Russia Interested In Trump's Election Victory, Iran In Harris's

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said that Russia, Iran and China continue to be responsible for most of the influence efforts targeting U.S. voters ahead of day in the November 5 presidential election.

That is according to Voice of America , Ukrinform reports.

U.S. intelligence also added that there have been no indications that any of those countries have changed their goals.

According to U.S. officials, Russia continues to run influence campaigns aimed at boosting the chances of former U.S. President and presidential nominee Donald Trump, while seeking to hurt the campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

Iran's efforts remain focused on helping Harris by hurting Trump, analysts said.

U.S. intelligence agencies assess that China has yet to wade into the U.S. presidential campaign, focusing instead on persuading American voters to reject state and local candidates perceived as detrimental to Beijing's interests, especially those voicing support for Taiwan.

U.S. intelligence officials on October 7 warned that Russia and Cuba have joined China, in targeting congressional, state and local races.

"Moscow is leveraging a wide range of influence actors in an effort to influence congressional races, particularly to encourage the U.S. public to oppose pro-Ukraine policies and politicians," the intelligence official said.

Russia, China and Iran have all rejected previous U.S. accusations of election meddling.