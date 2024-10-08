Syria Says 7 Civilians Killed In Israeli Strike On Residential Building In Damascus

(MENAFN- IANS) Damascus, Oct 9 (IANS) An Israeli targeted a residential building in the densely populated Mazzeh neighbourhood of Damascus on Tuesday night, killing seven civilians, including women and children, and injuring 11 others, according to a statement by the Syrian Defence Ministry.

The attack, which occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m. local time, involved three missiles launched from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, said the statement.

It added that the strike caused significant damage to the surrounding area with rescue efforts still underway.

The airstrike struck a 14-floor building in the Sheikh Sa'ad area, a residential and commercial hub in the heart of Mazzeh, Xinhua news agency reported.

Three floors in the building were completely damaged, as the three missiles hit each of them. Rescue workers were still searching for survivors and casualties.

In response to the incident, the Syrian Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation, calling the attack a "brutal crime" and a "grave violation" of international law.

"This brutal crime against unarmed civilians is a continuation of the genocide committed by this occupying entity against Palestinians and Lebanese," said the Syrian Foreign Ministry in a statement, emphasizing the need for immediate international measures to prevent Israel from continuing its "pattern of criminal behaviour."

It is the first instance of the Sheikh Sa'ad area being directly targeted by an Israeli attack.