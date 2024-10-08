Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Landline Phone That Helps Reduce Household Smartphone Screen Time

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Michael R. of Fitchburg, MA is the creator of The Home Phone, a modernized landline style phone that connects to a user's cellular phone to assist in reducing excessive screen time. The device enables users to have access to certain features of their phone, such as calls, e-mail, Internet, music, etc., while preventing aimless scrolling and unnecessary usage. There is a slim wireless charging box on the back of the device, and there is a lid that keeps a mobile phone out of sight with an optional lock to keep them inaccessible for a period of time. The phone can be used as just a Bluetooth connection, or a dual-purpose connection with the landline and Bluetooth.The device can display desired information on the display screen for each phone that is connected. Users can select their most needed features, such as phone calls, e-mails, and the like. Text messages can be displayed or silenced. The size of the landline will vary depending on how many mobile phones are going to be connected. Other options may include a unit with a speaker for music and calls. The system helps increase productivity at both home and in offices while reducing screen time for children and adults.The market for devices and tools that help reduce smartphone and tablet screen time is a rapidly growing segment within the digital wellness and health tech industry. With increasing concerns about the negative effects of excessive screen time on physical and mental health, both individuals and organizations are seeking effective solutions to prevent unnecessary scrolling, texting, etc. Constant use of electronic screens can lead to eye strain, sleep disruption, and even mental health ailments like anxiety related to missing out on social media posts.While devices that lock away and prevent smartphones and tablets from being used are useful, people may still need to answer emails and texts related to important meetings and emergency situations. Landline phones are increasingly uncommon in homes, and people may have no way to quickly access their phone during an emergency if it is disabled. The Home Phone is versatile and innovative, offering a way for people to reduce screen time while still maintaining access to important and desired features. This product would significantly benefit any manufacturer's product line.Michael filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Home Phone product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in The Home Phone can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

