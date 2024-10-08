First Round Of Voting Now Open For Los Angeles Auto Show's Consumer Choice Awards - THE ZEVAS 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Consumers invited to select finalists for the top hybrid and electric in signature awards program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Los Angeles Auto ShowTM (LA Auto Show), the world's leading automotive and lifestyle event, announced today that public for its signature zero-emission awards program - THE ZEVASTM - is now open. The first round of voting will identify three finalists from each of this year's eight award categories to move forward into the second and final round. From those finalists, an ultimate winner will be selected for each category. The winners will be announced to the public on Tuesday, November 19 and celebrated at AutoMobility LA 2024TM (AMLA 2024), LA Auto Show's global press and industry day taking place at the LA Convention Center on Thursday, November 21.

Enthusiasts, influencers, and car shoppers everywhere are invited to vote for their favorite zero-emission vehicles. First round voting will close at midnight on Sunday, October 20.

To vote, visit TheZevas .

The finalists will be announced on Tuesday, October 23,

at which time the second round of voting will open to decide the ultimate winners. The categories for 2024 are:



Compact/Coupe

Crossover

Hybrid

PHEV

Sedan

SUV

Truck

Ultra Luxury Most Anticipated

This unique, consumer's choice award recognizes the top zero-emission vehicles and provides an unmatched forum to showcase the advancements and innovations that shape today's buyer interests, influence purchase behavior, and enhance overall driver satisfaction. Prior winners of THE ZEVAS include the Rivian R1T, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, Fisker Ocean, Lucid Air, and Hyundai KONA Electric.

"We are thrilled to say that interest in THE ZEVAS 2024 has been overwhelming," said Terri Toennies, president and chief operating officer of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "With consumer interest in hybrid and electric vehicles still strong, we cannot wait to celebrate the winners of this year's competition and showcase everything they are doing to move our industry forward."

Registration for

AMLA 2024 is already open and complimentary for accredited and approved media. Industry attendees can take advantage of an "early bird" registration fee of $149 through October 31. From November 1, the full registration fee of $249 will apply to all approved industry registrants. Register now at .

Following

AMLA 2024, the LA Auto Show will be open to the public from November 22, 2024 to December 1, 2024.

Stay up to date with the latest show news, updates, and information, follow the LA Auto Show on

X , Facebook , Instagram , or LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow .

About the Los Angeles Auto Show &

AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is recognized as one of the world's most influential automotive events. The show celebrates the enduring love that Angelenos have for their cars and offers a global platform for industry debuts, technology, and innovation.

Doors open to the public November 22 – December 1 and the show runs for 10 full days, including Thanksgiving Day. It is a must-attend event for prospective car buyers, industry executives, influencers, car enthusiasts, and for families wanting to enjoy an unforgettable day out during the holiday season. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the city's economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the Center.

On November 21,

AutoMobility LA, the show's media and industry day, will include a range of groundbreaking debuts and announcements, and a conference program featuring the leading minds in automotive and technology. These experts will explore the most pressing industry issues in a series of presentations and panel discussions from AutoMobility LA's main stage.

Media Contacts

Kat Kirsch

[email protected]

Tania

Weinkle

[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED