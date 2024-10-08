HIP Video Promo Presents: Eddy Puyol Releases Brand New Music Video Like A Cadillac

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The unapologetic Eddy Puyol drops an energetic new Christian rap track, "Like A Cadillac"

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The fiercely talented, unapologetically authentic Eddy Puyol infuses a passion for life, family, and faith into his innovative tracks. Puyol grew up listening to iconic 70s and 80s greats like Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, and more. At eleven years old, he first discovered his calling to make spiritual hip-hop, after visiting a church where praise was delivered through rap. Later working in the illegal pharmaceutical industry and going down a bad road, Eddy returned to the Lord in the early 2000s, earning a Christian hip-hop record deal in 2006. Since then, Puyol has achieved incredible success in creating uplifting, groovy earworms that resonate with audiences both in and out of the church. More recently, Puyol has been embracing a personal and musical renaissance, evolving his sound and style to match his renewed spirit and successes guided by God. Formerly known as Rawsrvnt, Eddy Puyol champions his principle of“keepin' it real” by releasing songs from the heart that connect to multiple generations.

On“Like a Cadillac,” Eddy Puyol cleverly uses the image of this vehicle, a long-standing symbol of success and wealth in American culture, to highlight the blessings God has bestowed upon him. As outlined in the track, Puyol takes the Cadillac out for a spin of his own-infusing his positive energy and drive for genuineness into the song's lyrics and sound. Sampling from his previously released“Flossin' Him” single, Puyol refreshes its sun-shiny groove and bouncy melody while reinforcing the classic hip-hop feel. The poetry is also inspired by words that guide Puyol's life outside of music-including Bible verses and personal catchphrases he often shares with family and friends. It further showcases the artist's gratitude for the One who helped him bounce back from hardship and embrace a life of authentic joy.“This is the day that the Lord has made so Imma rejoice and be glad in it,” sings Puyol.“Every day above ground's another day for me to say thank You.”

In the“Like a Cadillac” music video, Puyol blends hip-hop nostalgia with modern aesthetics as he and his wife Corinne roll down the vibrant streets of Wynwood, Florida in a stylish Cadillac from Miami's Magic City Classic Car Club. Puyol cruises around town in style, flaunting not only the Cadillac Brougham's 24-inch rims but also his love and respect for God. It's a groovy celebration of overcoming challenges and emerging stronger, reminding listeners that the true things worth showing off are the ones who support and guide them through it all.

