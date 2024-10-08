Klika Tech Joins Nordic Semiconductor Partner Program as Design Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Klika Tech Joins Nordic Partner Program as Design Partner

Klika Tech partners with Nordic Semiconductor to accelerate wireless IoT solution development, enabling faster time-to-market and reduced costs.

- Gennadiy BorisovNORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Klika Tech, a global solutions and consulting leader delivering innovative Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Nordic Semiconductor, a leading product design engineering and manufacturing house. The Nordic Partner Program aims to drive greater adoption of wireless technology that will help customers bring their wireless products to market faster.“We're seeing an increasing demand for connected device designs as wireless solutions continue to integrate into every aspect of daily life in our homes and businesses. Partnering with Nordic Semiconductor allows us to expand our portfolio of advanced wireless solutions,” said Gennadiy Borisov, President and Co-CEO of Klika Tech.“As a Nordic Design Partner, we're excited to offer our shared customers innovative design engineering services that turn concepts into always connected, fully functional, scalable products,” added Val Kamenski, COO and Co-CEO of Klika Tech.Klika Tech brings over a decade of experience working with Nordic Semiconductor, collaborating with both startups and global enterprises. The company has utilized Nordic's Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread, LTE-M, NB-IoT/Cellular, and Amazon Sidewalk solutions in various projects. With deep expertise in hardware design, firmware, cloud, and UI/UX, Klika Tech is well-positioned to assist customers globally with various wireless designs based on Nordic's product portfolio, further driving innovation and efficiency in connected device development.Leveraging seamless integration with AWS IoT services, Klika Tech will enable businesses to deploy scalable, efficient, secure and user-friendly IoT solutions that accelerate time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership.About Klika TechKlika Tech is a global technology solutions and consulting company that specializes in delivering cutting-edge Cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), and embedded systems solutions. Headquartered in the U.S. with locations across North and South America, Europe, and Central Asia, Klika Tech co-creates end-to-end hardware, embedded, and software solutions for wearables, smart home/building/city platforms, connected healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart retail, connected agriculture, asset tracking, automotive, and smart mobility. We are an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, AWS IoT, AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology, Smart City, and DevOps Competency Partner with multiple AWS Service validations.For more information, visit or email us at ....

