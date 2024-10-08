Jesús Carmona, Schneider Electric's President For Mexico And Central America Joins Board Of Directors Of The U.S.- Mexico Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Aims to promote bilateral collaboration in areas such as and sustainability

BOSTON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that Jesús Carmona, Zone President for Mexico and Central America, has joined the Board of Directors of the U.S.- Mexico Foundation .

Jesús Carmona, Schneider Electric's President for Mexico and Central America

Continue Reading

Jesús Carmona has a career spanning more than 27 years at Schneider Electric, where he has promoted important sustainability and digital transformation initiatives in the region. His incorporation into the Board of this great organization reaffirms the company's commitment to strengthening economic relations and cooperation between Mexico and the United States.

"It is an honor for me to be part of the U.S.- Mexico Foundation and contribute to strengthening its strategies," said Jesús Carmona. "I share the organization's vision of building bridges between the United States and Mexico, and I am committed to working with the team to promote initiatives that benefit both nations, especially in areas such as energy and sustainability."

During the North Capital Forum 2024 , one of the most important events of the region, where prominent experts, businessmen, and officials from Mexico, the United States, and Canada gather to analyze the challenges and opportunities in key issues for the region, Jesús Carmona participated alongside other business and political leaders in the panel "Starlight: Cross-Border Collaboration for a Sustainable Energy Future", where he shared Schneider Electric's vision on the impact of energy to build a more sustainable future.

The appointment of Jesús Carmona as part of this important group reflects Schneider Electric's commitment to continue building alliances to foster collaboration at the local, regional, and global levels in key areas such as education, leadership, and competitiveness, promoting economic integration and cooperation.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to create Impact by empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources , bridging progress and sustainability. At Schneider, we call this Life Is On .

Our mission is to be the trusted partner in Sustainability and Efficiency .

We are a global industrial technology leader bringing world-leading expertise in electrification, automation and digitization to smart industries , resilient infrastructure , future-proof data centers , intelligent buildings , and intuitive

homes . Anchored by our deep domain expertise, we provide integrated end-to-end lifecycle AI enabled Industrial IoT solutions with connected products, automation, software and services, delivering digital twins to enable profitable growth for our customers .

We are a people company with an ecosystem of 150,000 colleagues and more than a million partners operating in over 100 countries to ensure proximity to our customers and stakeholders. We embrace diversity and inclusion in everything we do, guided by our meaningful purpose of a sustainable future for all .



Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Blog



Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next-generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights .

Hashtags : #Mexico #UnitedStates #Sustainability #SchneiderElectric

SOURCE Schneider Electric

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED