(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Analysis Shows Mayo Diet Participants Can Lose 28 Pounds in 6 Months with Sustainable Habits

ROCHESTER, Minn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Wellness performed an analysis of deidentified user data from The Mayo Clinic Diet, revealing that responders to The Mayo Clinic Diet (i.e. those in the top 20% for weight loss) can lose up to 13% of their body weight, approximately 28 pounds, in the first 6 months of the program, and potentially lose weight faster than adults starting weight-loss medications. The analysis offers hope that significant can be achieved when GLP-1s aren't an option.

Mayo Clinic Diet Responders Achieve Up to 13% Body Weight Loss in 6 Months, Surpassing Results of GLP-1 Medications

Continue Reading

The Digital Wellness analysis involved 12,678 records of participants, and highlights behaviors that led to sustainable habit change and an average loss of 10 pounds or 4.8% of body weight in the first month of the program. An average person starting GLP-1 medications for weight loss have been cited as averaging approximately 2.3% of their body weight in this same period. The same participants on The Mayo Clinic Diet that lost 10 pounds in their first month, also went on to lose approximately 28 pounds at 6 months on the program or 13% of their body weight. This weight loss was also shown to be maintained at 12 months.

"Early weight loss may be a signal that you can be successful with lifestyle alone," said Dr. Donald Hensrud, M.D., M.S., the medical editor of

The Mayo Clinic Diet. "Adults who do not want or cannot tolerate weight-loss medications can achieve significant results from a healthy weight loss program."

While participants on The Mayo Clinic Diet regularly track their weight, the responders distinguished themselves through five specific habits that contributed to their average 13% body weight loss:

Responders referred to The Mayo Clinic Diet meal plan 39-69% more than other participants. The Mayo Clinic Diet's meal plans are clinically backed by Mayo Clinic physicians and dietitians.Responders recorded an average of five entries per day in their first month on the program, 29% more than others.Responders avoided these substances about 14% more than other participants, particularly in the first two weeks.Using veggies and fruit as a main source of snacking was practiced 12% more than others.Responders were 11% more likely to avoid dining unless the menu fit their diet plan.

"Practicing healthy habits is not about perfection," said Tara Schmidt, Lead Dietitian for The Mayo Clinic Diet, Host of the Mayo Clinic On Nutrition podcast

and co-author of The Mayo Clinic Diet: Weight-Loss Medications Edition. "Responders didn't completely avoid sugar or alcohol, for example-they just practiced these habits more consistently than other members."

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic

is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and provides compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the

Mayo Clinic News Network

for additional Mayo Clinic news.

About Digital Wellness

For over 15 years, the accredited professional healthcare experts at

Digital Wellness

have delivered exceptional outcomes to both consumers and enterprise, establishing Digital Wellness as one of the most published, respected and empowering health platforms in the world.

Founded by Scott Penn and reinforced by collaborations with the Mayo Clinic and other quality institutions, Digital Wellness has a strong history of investing in health and wellness research and innovations.

In addition to powering the New Mayo Clinic Diet, Digital Wellness works with pharmaceutical companies, corporations, and the government to provide chronic disease management programs.

About Mayo Clinic Diet

The Mayo Clinic Diet

is the only weight loss program that features a comprehensive, whole-health menu program developed and approved by Mayo Clinic. It features flexible meal plans that fit into any lifestyle as well as easy-to-prepare recipes for several diet styles including Simple, Mediterranean, Higher Protein, Healthy Keto, Vegetarian and Gluten-Free. The New Mayo Clinic Diet has been designed to help participants make lasting, meaningful changes to their behavior so they can lead a healthier life. In addition to its core healthy weight loss program, The Mayo Clinic Diet also offers tailored programs for people with heart disease or diabetes, and those taking weight-loss medications.

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

8455481211

SOURCE Mayo Clinic Diet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED