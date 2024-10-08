Dohman, Akerlund & Eddy Provides Notice Of Data Incident

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dohman, Akerlund & Eddy, LLC ("DA&E") announces a data incident that impacted some protected information stored on its network. DA&E

provided auditing services to some Aurora area hospitals.

On February 28, 2024, DA&E detected suspicious activity on its and immediately began an investigation. The investigation included the assistance of third-party specialists and determined an unknown party accessed certain files on DA&E's network on February 28, 2024. Therefore, DA&E began a comprehensive review of the files at issue to determine the information the files contained and to whom the information related. DA&E's review included the assistance of third-party data review specialists and determined the potentially impacted information included the following types of information related to some patients of hospitals in the Aurora area including name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, medical treatment/diagnosis information, dates of service, health insurance provider name, health insurance claim information, and/or treatment cost.

In response to this incident, DA&E notified law enforcement and implemented additional security measures to further minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. While DA&E has no reason to believe any of the information described above has been misused, in an abundance of caution, DA&E is providing individuals access to credit monitoring and identity protection services.

In response to this incident, DA&E implemented additional security measures to further minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future. DA&E also notified law enforcement and is reviewing its policies and procedures related to data protection. DA&E has no reason to believe any information has been or will be misused as a result of this incident. However, DA&E is providing individuals access to credit monitoring and identity protection services as an added precaution. If you have questions about this incident or would like to enroll in the credit monitoring and identity protection services, please call DA&E's dedicated assistance line at 1-877-225-2058 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. You may also write to DA&E at 1117 12th Street, Aurora, NE 68818.

SOURCE Dohman, Akerlund & Eddy, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED