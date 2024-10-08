Haryana Results Reflect People’S Trust In PM Modi’S Leadership: Kishan Reddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 8 (IANS) Union for and Mines G. Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar have said that the BJP's hat-trick of victories in Haryana and party's impressive performance in J&K reflects people's trust in the leadership and policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kishan Reddy, who was party in charge of J&K elections, said he was proud of BJP's strong performance in the border state.

“A heartfelt thanks to the people of J&K for the overwhelming participation and their trust in the leadership & the policies of the Narendra Modi government. The increased vote share for BJP in Kashmir and 98% strike rate in Jammu region reflects the impact of BJP's commitment towards the welfare of the region,” the BJP leader posted on 'X'.

“BJP will continue to achieve Suraksha, Shanti, and Smrithi for all to build a Viksit Jammu & Kashmir. Gratitude to all the BJP J&K Karyakartas for their dedicated and tireless efforts,” added Kishan Reddy.

He thanked the voters of Haryana for 'choosing development over divisiveness for the third time in a row.'

“Congratulations to the dedicated Karyakartas of BJP Haryana for their outstanding efforts in connecting with the public and showcasing the people-centric initiatives of the government,” he said and exuded confidence that Haryana will continue to prosper under the double-engine government.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar said BJP's strong performance in the Jammu& Kashmir elections shows growing support and a solid foothold in the region.

“This is a step forward in connecting with the aspirations of the people. Now it's onwards and upwards to greater milestones. Heartfelt thanks to the electorate of Jammu and Kashmir for actively participating in the festival of democracy. Your voice and involvement have shaped the course of these elections,” he said.

Sanjay stated that despite the outcome, BJP under the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi is committed to working towards the region's progress and listening to people's aspirations.

The central minister was also 'extremely delighted and thrilled to see BJP's incredible win' for the third time in Haryana.

“Congress's defeat in Haryana is a clear signal that their strategy of deception has hit a wall. They might have managed to manipulate voters with false promises in Telangana and Karnataka, but they can't fool people everywhere. The message is loud and clear: the electorate won't fall for Congress's lies, propaganda, or divisive tactics & grand promises that evaporate after elections. Their game of deceit is over-at least now Congress should wake up in Telangana and Karnataka and fulfil the promises made to people to save their face,” he added.