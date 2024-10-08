Kellanova's Ongoing Efforts to Create an Inclusive Workplace Recognized by Seramount's Global Inclusion Index

Kellanova, we believe that every voice matters. Today, we're thrilled to share a major ED&I milestone that underscores this core belief. For the second consecutive year, all four of our regions have been recognized on the prestigious 2024 Seramount Global Inclusion Index. Even more exciting, Seramount listed all of our locations in 17 countries on the Index-further validating that inclusion is a priority across our global organization.

The Seramount Global Inclusion Index is more than an accolade; it's a benchmark for how companies are making meaningful strides in areas like Demographics, Retention & Advancement, and Corporate Culture. Being part of this index highlights the ongoing work we do to ensure every person at Kellanova feels seen, heard, and valued. This includes employees from Australia to Colombia, France to Singapore, and the UK to the U.S.-each one helping to foster an inclusive culture that spans 17 countries.

Speaking about the recognition, Sam Thomas-Berry, VP of Talent & Chief Diversity Officer, said : "This recognition reflects who we are as an organization. Every day, our teams work to create a workplace where everyone feels valued, empowered, and celebrated for their diverse perspectives. All regions and all locations making this Index is a testament to the dedication and commitment to creating a place at the table for everyone."

This achievement is also a major step toward fulfilling our Better Days Promise, which is Kellanova's ongoing commitment to positively impacting 4 billion people by 2030. When we build a more inclusive workplace, we create ripple effects that reach far beyond our walls, benefiting the communities we serve and the consumers we engage with around the world. Our Better Days Promise isn't just about feeding people-it's about empowering them, supporting equity, and building thriving, inclusive communities.

The Seramount Inclusion Index helps organizations like ours reflect on how we can do better and offers a roadmap for future progress. For Kellanova, it reinforces our pledge to continuous improvement in building an inclusive workplace where every person can bring their authentic selves to the table.

To learn more about the Seramount Global Inclusion Index, click here .

For more on Kellanova's approach to Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, visit the ED&I page on the Kellanova website here.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K ) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's ® Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®,

and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at .

