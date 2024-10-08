1St Test: Crawley, Root Lead Fight Back As England Trail By 460 Runs Against Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Multan (Pakistan), Oct 8 (IANS) The first Test match between England and Pakistan is perfectly poised after Salman Agha's century continued the onslaught and propelled the home side's score to 556 in the opening Test of the series at the Multan Stadium. The visitors fought back valiantly and scored 96/1 in 20 overs before the end of the day's play which saw them trail by 460 runs.

Solid centuries by opener Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shan Masood helped Pakistan finish Day One of the first Test against England on 328/4 in 86 overs at the Multan Cricket on Monday. The 253-run partnership between Masood (151) and Shafique (102) ensured the day belonged to Pakistan when stumps were called.

Continuing from 328/4, nightwatchman Naseem Shah (0), and Saud Shakeel (35 not out) started from the crease on Day 2. The former played his part to perfection and added 33 runs, in an innings which consisted of one boundary and three sixes, before being caught by Harry Brook off Brydon Carse's ball.

England then fought their way back into the game and dismissed Mohammad Rizwan for a duck off Jack Leach. Salman Agha and Shakeel built a strong 57-run partnership before the latter was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir at 82. Aamer Jamal's wicket followed three overs later to bring the score to 464/8.

Agha continued his onslaught from the other end and scored a brilliant 104 not out off 119 deliveries in an innings that consisted of 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Shaheen Afridi stood tall for 49 deliveries helping his batting partner take Pakistan's score past 500 before he was dismissed for 26 runs by Leach. The first innings ended soon after with Abrar Ahmed being dismissed for three runs by Joe Root. Pakistan ended their innings with a massive 556 on the board.

With a mountain of a target in front of them, the English batters did not get off to the best start as Ollie Pope was dismissed for a duck in the second over of the innings thanks to a brilliant catch by Jamal at mid-wicket.

From thereon, England continued in their trademark Bazball fashion as Joe Root and Zak Crawley stitched up a 92-run partnership to take the side to 96/1 at the end of Day 2, leaving the visitors trailing by 460 runs.

“I try to keep myself ready for every ball and expect each ball to come to me. We have bowled stump to stump because the wicket is low and slow, the more we bowl that way, the more we have a chance to pick wickets. We will come with a positive mindset tomorrow morning,” said Jamal on his catch in the post-game interview.

Brief scores:

Pakistan 556 in 149 overs (Abdullah Shafique 102, Shan Masood 151, Salman Agha 104 not out, Saud Shakeel 82; Jack Leach 3-160, Gus Atkinson 2-99, Brydon Carse 2-74) lead England 96/1 in 20 overs (Zak Crawley 64 not out, Joe Root 32 not out; Naseem Shah 1-29) by 460 runs