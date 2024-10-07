Industry News In Brief (October 7, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) BETHESDA, MD - Crosby Marketing Communications and Montage Marketing Group have struck a strategic partnership to form joint venture Crosby Montage Partners. The collaboration leverages the expertise of over 170 professionals to provide enhanced marketing and communication solutions to agencies. By combining their strengths in integrated marketing and multicultural outreach, Crosby Montage Partners is well-positioned to help agencies engage diverse audiences and achieve their mission-critical goals. The venture is dedicated to driving positive actions that improve the health, well-being, and security of communities across the nation.



WASHINGTON - Avoq has formed a strategic partnership with Sundogs, a creative performance company, aimed at leveraging AI and data to optimize advocacy and communications strategies. Avoq and Sundogs will jointly develop AI-driven solutions and workshops for chief communications officers, empowering them to navigate the evolving landscape of advocacy and communications. By combining their expertise in market research, advertising performance data, and innovative AI technologies, the partnership is created with an eye on helping clients achieve results, build trust, and enhance their reputations.



NEW YORK - MSL has launched Digital Brand Influence (DBI), a tool designed to help brands navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape. DBI provides a comprehensive analysis of a brand's digital presence, identifying opportunities for growth and improvement in the face of AI-driven changes. By understanding how brands are being found, maximizing customer connection, and addressing misinformation, DBI aims to empower brands to enhance their authority, reach target audiences, and compete effectively in the AI-dominated digital era.



NEW YORK - Authentique Marketing Agency has joined forces with WHTWRKS, a multicultural marketing and creative services firm to strengthen WHTWRKS' ability to target Black audiences and develop impactful content that resonates deeply. Roy Broderick Jr., founder of Authentique Marketing Agency, brings extensive experience in multicultural marketing, having successfully navigated various markets and collaborated with high-profile brands. Together, Authentique and WHTWRKS aim to create authentic connections with diverse audiences and drive meaningful results for their clients.



