World Bank, Agrarian Policy Ministry Discuss Land Reclamation Development In Ukraine

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitalii Koval and the World Bank delegation discussed the implementation of cooperation projects and the state of Ukraine's irrigation sector, as well as prospects for its development.

That is according to the ministry's press service, Ukrinform reports.

“The development of the irrigation system is a national priority for Ukraine. The sooner the reclamation system is established and operational, the sooner the water reaches farmers, the sooner the agricultural sector will recover, and Ukraine will be able to strengthen internal and external food security,” Koval emphasized.

He noted that in the areas of cooperation with the World Bank, there are short-term projects to support farmers in the frontline areas, medium-term projects to overcome the consequences of the Kakhovka dam destruction, and long-term projects to develop Ukraine's irrigation system.

According to him, to establish an effective irrigation system, it is essential to engage international experts in the formulation of a plan that addresses the specific needs and climatic conditions of Ukraine.

In particular, Koval offered the World Bank representatives to jointly implement a project to enhance Ukrainian seed production on irrigated land, thereby increasing the output of value-added agricultural products.

Kevin Tomlinson, Operations Manager for Eastern Europe, noted the effectiveness of the World Bank's cooperation with Ukraine, particularly the progress in establishing water user organizations.

He assured that the World Bank will continue to support the Ukrainian agricultural sector, including the development of the irrigation system, as well as providing assistance under the Emergency Project for Inclusive Support for the Recovery of Agriculture in Ukraine (ARISE).

The parties agreed to continue cooperation, synchronize and coordinate joint efforts to support and restore the agricultural sector.

As reported, the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) will expand their presence in Ukraine, focusing on the restoration of housing and critical infrastructure.

