Over 40,000 Dengue Cases Reported In Sri Lanka So Far In 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

COLOMBO: Over 40,000 dengue cases have been reported so far this year in Sri Lanka, according to the latest statistics released by the National dengue Control Unit (NDCU) on Tuesday.

The NDCU said 40,109 cases had been reported with 19 fatalities so far. The Western Province recorded the highest number of cases accounting for 42.3 percent of the total.

The Northern Province had the second highest number of cases accounting for 12 percent and the Central Province the third highest with 10.3 percent.

In the Western Province, the highest number of 10,027 cases have been reported from the Colombo district. The Gampaha district trails behind in the province with 4,698 cases.

Cuba ready to help Sri Lanka combat dengue

Cuban Ambassador to Sri Lanka Andres Marcelo Gonzales Gorrido said recently that Cuba is willing to share expertise and collaborate on public health initiatives aimed at eradicating dengue in Sri Lanka.

The ambassador met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Wednesday morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, the President's Media Division (PMD) said in a press release.

Gonzales highlighted Cuba's success in dengue control, the PMD said.

The meeting focused on bolstering the longstanding diplomatic and friendly relations between the two countries, the PMD said.

Over 38,000 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka by mid-September, official data showed.



WHO launches plan to rein in 'alarming' dengue spread Bangladesh records highest daily dengue cases

Read Also