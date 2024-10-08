Carve Communications Acquires Freeman PR

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MIAMI - Carve Communications has acquired Freeman PR, a New Jersey agency known for its work with clients in the toy business



Set to close November 1, the deal includes Carve acquiring the Freeman name, full client roster and seven-person staff. David Barkoe will remain CEO of Carve. Bruce Maguire, president and owner of Freeman, will join Carve as a consultant for six months to help with the transition.



Scott Goldberg will remain managing director and executive VP of Carve overseeing all staff and accounts. Freeman's Amy Friedland and Maria Habermann will join Carve as executive VP and VP, respectively, to lead the Freeman accounts and others.



Carve, founded 10 years ago by Barkoe, serves B2B and B2C brands. Freeman PR, which started as Gerald Freeman, Inc. in 1955, is known for its work with the toy industry, representing brands like Mattel, Fisher-Price, Playmobil and others.

MENAFN08102024000219011063ID1108759355