Milaha Wins Long-Term Charter From NOC Valued At Qr792m

Doha: Qatar Navigation (“Milaha”), the leading provider of maritime and logistics solutions has announced a significant ten-years contract award through its subsidiary, Halul Offshore Services Company W.L.L. with North Oil Company (NOC) to operate“Milaha Al Shaheen”; the first flagship jack-up barge in Qatar.

This significant achievement underscores Milaha's commitment to enhancing Qatar's offshore capabilities and supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Milaha Al Shaheen, a self-elevating, self-propelled jack-up barge featuring four legs with a leg length of 104 meters, represents a crucial advancement in Qatar's offshore infrastructure, reinforcing its global position in the oil and gas sector.

Equipped with a 300-ton crane and accommodations for up to 304 persons on board (POB), the Milaha Al Shaheen is designed to support a range of offshore operations while adhering to the highest environmental sustainability standards.

This reflects Milaha's dedication to responsible maritime practices and aligns with Qatar's broader environmental goals.

The long-term contract with NOC, valued at QR792m, highlights confidence in Qatar's maritime and offshore engineering expertise, emphasizing the strategic importance of leveraging local assets.

Fahad Saad Al Qahtani, Group CEO of Milaha, stated,“We are honored to introduce the Milaha Al Shaheen as the first Qatari flagged jackup barge under a long-term agreement with NOC.

This milestone not only advances Qatar's offshore services but also supports the Qatar National Vision 2030 by enhancing local expertise and resources. Our commitment to sustainability and responsible operations is reflected in every aspect of this project.”

The Milaha Al Shaheen will play a key role in upcoming offshore projects, aligning with Milaha's long-term vision of boosting the local economy and establishing Qatar as a leading player in the global maritime industry.

As part of the contract, Milaha will ensure that the barge is supported by highly skilled professionals and technical experts, further advancing our objective to promote local employment and skills development in Qatar's maritime industry.