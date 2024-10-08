Tourism Sector Development Bolsters National Economy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha: Tourism is a key pillar of Qatar's and continues to create a positive impact that contributes to the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Addressing a event hosted by Qatar Tourism which showcased Qatar's tourism roadmap, Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber, Chief of Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism emphasised the importance of continuously developing and enhancing the tourism sector, yesterday.

“The development of the tourism sector is considered one of the key elements that contribute to strengthening the national economy and achieving sustainable development,” he said.

Considering the tourism sector one of the most vital and sustainable industries that is consistently influenced by developments and events, Al Jaber noted that Qatar Tourism strives to provide a unique experience for visitors at every stage of their journey.

From the moment the visitors arrive until their return to their home countries. It is committed to enhancing services and adopting a motto of excellence in service.

Speaking regarding the visitors he noted that Qatar welcomes nationalities from 102 countries who don't need to apply visa, e-visa can be applied through Hayya platform which makes the process easier for visitors.

“We at Qatar Tourism would like to provide an outstanding experience for visitors from the minute they arrive all the way to their departure,” he said.

Preparations are underway for the Michelin Guide 2025 launching at the end of this year and also the second edition of the 'Qatar Tourism Award' in collaboration with the World Tourism Organization, to honour significant contributions and outstanding efforts in the hospitality and tourism sectors, he said.

The event will honour 36 organisations and individuals who elevate and enrich the visitor experience in Qatar. Qatar Tourism vows to continue its efforts in developing this sector, achieve its ambitious goals and fulfill its purpose.

Also, speaking at the tourism roadmap event, Engineer Ahmed Hamad Al Bin Ali, Festivals & Events Department at Visit Qatar noted that throughout the year, Qatar promises a vibrant and diverse calendar of events that cater to all ages and interests.

To further demonstrate the extent of the calendar, more than 600 events have been recorded to date. Whether it's the lively summer festivals, the rich cultural celebrations during Eid and Ramadan, or seasonal events throughout the year, there's always something exciting happening in Qatar to suit every taste and occasion, he added.

For her part, Dr. Buthaina Al Janahi PR and Communications Department at Qatar Tourism reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to tourism in collaboration with partners at the local, regional, and global levels, in addition to international media partnerships, aiming to expand the global reach of their messages and promote the country's rich cultural heritage alongside its advanced hospitality infrastructure.

Qatar offers an enriching tourism experience by blending its authentic culture with modernity. The country has established itself as a premier, global tourist destination, providing safe and accessible tourism to all.