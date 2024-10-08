Minister Of Commerce And Industry Meets Kenyan Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Commerce and HE Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani met on Tuesday with Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry of the Republic of Kenya HE Mgala Salim Mvurya, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest aimed at enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in the fields of trade, investment, and industry and ways to support and develop them.

HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry pointed out the successful economic policies adopted by the State of Qatar to support the private sector. He stressed the incentives, legislation, and promising opportunities that aim to encourage investors, businessmen, and company owners to invest in Qatar.