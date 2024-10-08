Commercial Bank Awarded With 'Banking And Financial Technology Award For 2024' At UDST

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative services in Qatar, has been recognized with the and Financial Award for 2024 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology's Annual“Takreem” Event to celebrate Stakeholders' Impact.

Commercial has been awarded for its unwavering commitment to introducing innovative solutions that are customer-centric and future-focused. This award underscores the Bank's efforts in creating a space where banking and merge as one.

Joseph Abraham, Group CEO of Commercial Bank said:“This award is a recognition of our strategic vision and Commercial Bank's commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital banking solutions.

This recognition underscores our dedication to providing our customers with innovative and convenient banking experiences.”

Fahad Badar, EGM, Chief Wholesale and International Banking Officer at Commercial Bank, said:“This award is a testament to our commitment to push boundaries of innovation in financial solutions, aligned with Qatar's vision of building a knowledge-based economy.

Our focus has always been on customer-centric approaches that not only meet today's needs but also anticipate the demands of tomorrow.”

In pursuit of its mission to make everything possible, Commercial Bank continues to empower customers to navigate the financial landscape by placing advanced financial solutions within their reach.