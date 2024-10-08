عربي


QCB Governor Meets President Of Barclays Bank

10/8/2024 3:01:17 PM

Doha: Qatar Central bank (QCB) Governor H E sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Stephen Dainton, President of Barclays Bank PLC and Head of investment Bank Management. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest global developments in banking and finance.

