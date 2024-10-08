Celebrating Trailblazers: How Women Lead Announces 5Th Annual 2024 #Getonboard Week Award Winners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Patricia Lizarraga, Hypatia Capital, e.l.f. Beauty, and Shannon Nash to Receive Top Honors at the 5th Annual #GetOnBoard Week Awards

How Women Lead , the country's most powerful of 25,000 influential women executives dedicated to transforming female leadership globally, announces the winners of its 5th Annual #GetOnBoard Week Awards. These prestigious awards honor individuals and companies making groundbreaking strides in creating equity for women at the highest level of corporate leadership. The Awards Ceremony will be held during #GetOnBoard Week , a summit focused on advocacy and action to propel fearless women leaders into board positions. This year's hybrid conference will take place from October 21-25, 2024 and anticipates over 3,000 participants in 40 unique events.

Patricia Lizarraga, Hypatia Capital, e.l.f. Beauty, and Shannon Nash will be recognized for their exceptional contributions at the #GetOnBoard Week Awards Event on Friday, October 25, from 6:00-8:30 PM PT at The Green Room in the San Francisco War Memorial Building.

The 2024 #GetOnBoard Week award honorees are:

Fearless Leader Award – Patricia Lizarraga

Patricia Lizarraga, Managing Partner at Hypatia Capital and Board Director for Credicorp and Banco de Crédito BCP, will receive the Fearless Leader Award. This award honors a woman whose service on corporate boards has significantly advanced the representation of women by recruiting other women directors, leading critical board committees, or serving as board chair, and by actively promoting the inclusion of women in leadership roles. Patricia is the driving force behind the WCEO ticker, an ETF featuring the 145 public companies led by women CEOs.

"Patricia's pioneering work in finance and her dedication to propelling women leaders through innovative financial products like the WCEO ETF are truly transformative," said Julie Castro Abrams, CEO of How Women Lead. "Her impact on the financial sector and her leadership on corporate boards are inspiring a new generation of women to aspire to the boardroom."

Leading the Way Award – e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty has been named the 2024 recipient of the Leading the Way Award, which recognizes companies championing gender diversity in the boardroom and setting a benchmark for others to follow. With a board that is two-thirds women and one-third diverse members, and 3 out of 5 C-suite leaders being women, e.l.f. Beauty is a shining example of inclusive leadership. The company's bold campaign, "So Many 'Dicks' So Few of Everyone Else," highlights the lack of diversity on boards and underscores their commitment to driving change.

"e.l.f. Beauty's commitment to gender diversity and their innovative campaign to raise awareness about boardroom inequality are exemplary," said Castro Abrams. "Their leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion is setting a powerful precedent for others in the industry."

Disruptor Award – Shannon Nash

Shannon Nash, Board Director for NETSCOUT, SoFi, and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, and Executive Producer of OnBoard: The Film, will be honored with the Disruptor Award. This award recognizes an individual or company that is leading innovative change in the landscape of gender diversity on boards, creating systemic shifts, and taking bold actions to alter the trajectory for women in leadership. As the Executive Producer of OnBoard: The Film, which highlights the journey of Black women on boards, Shannon has made a significant contribution to amplifying a movement dedicated to increasing board diversity. While many leaders are working to drive this progress, her film has helped bring visibility to the barriers Black women face and has sparked important conversations about diversity and inclusion in board leadership. Her unwavering commitment to advancing Black women in corporate governance is changing the landscape and inspiring future generations of women of color.

"Shannon Nash's tireless efforts to elevate Black women to board positions are not only reshaping corporate governance but are also inspiring countless women of color to pursue leadership roles," added Castro Abrams. "Her work is truly disruptive in the best sense of the word, breaking barriers and paving the way for future leaders."

For more information about #GetOnBoard Week and to attend the awards ceremony, please visit

How Women Lead's #GetOnBoard Week .

About How Women Lead

How Women Lead is a national organization of top executive women focused on activating their individual and collective power to achieve equity for women by driving representation and opportunities across all aspects of life and career. Founded in 2014, the organization fights for change at all levels by affecting systems reform, mobilizing a movement, offering training, and providing access to opportunities. Now more than 25,000 strong, the organization has expanded the breadth and depth of its impact nationally. How Women Lead's philanthropic arm, How Women Give, provides grants and invaluable connections to women's and girls' organizations on the frontlines of today's most critical issues. Its sister organization, How Women Invest , invites women to play big and powerfully in venture, making meaningful investments and propelling high-potential, women-led companies forward at scale. For more, visit

How Women Lead .

