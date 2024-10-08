Dubai Crown Prince Leaves Kuwait Following Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Dubai Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime and Minister of Defense Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum and his accompanying delegation left Kuwait on Tuesday following an official visit. The UAE guests were seen off by First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf and senior officials of the of Defense. (end) mt

