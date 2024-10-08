Dubai Crown Prince Visits Al-Salam Palace Museum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Dubai Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime and Minister of Defense Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum and his accompanying delegation visited on Tuesday Al-Salam Palace Museum.

First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf escorted the Dubai and his accompanying delegation during their visit.

Sheikh Hamdan Al-Maktoum was given a tour inside the museum and was informed about its antique documents of Kuwaiti history and culture, and the history of the palace. (end)

