Dubai Crown Prince Visits Al-Salam Palace Museum
10/8/2024 10:04:31 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Dubai Crown Prince, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum and his accompanying delegation visited on Tuesday Al-Salam Palace Museum.
First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah escorted the Dubai crown prince and his accompanying delegation during their visit.
Sheikh Hamdan Al-Maktoum was given a tour inside the museum and was informed about its antique documents of Kuwaiti history and culture, and the history of the palace. (end)
