The Lofton Wins Hospitality Business Of 2024, Set To Host Major Tourism Event

The Lofton Team Accepting the Award

The Lofton wins Athens-Limestone Chamber's Hospitality Business of the Year and will host the 2025 Rural reception in Ardmore, TN.

- Amanda Smith, OwnerARDMORE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Lofton Wedding and Event Venue, a premier Southern Tennessee wedding venue serving North Alabama and beyond, has been awarded the prestigious Hospitality Business of the Year by the Athens-Limestone Chamber of Commerce. This accolade underscores The Lofton's commitment to excellence in hosting weekend wedding retreats and other memorable events since its establishment in 2015.In a dual celebration of success, The Lofton has also been selected to host a significant reception for the 2025 Rural Tourism Conference. This event will showcase the venue to tourism representatives from Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi, further cementing The Lofton's status as a regional hospitality leader."We are beyond honored to have received this recognition," said Amanda Smith, owner of The Lofton. "It reflects our team's dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, whether they're here for a wedding weekend or a special retreat."The award was presented at a recent ceremony attended by local dignitaries, including the mayor of Athens and representatives from major local businesses. Notably, Steelcase, a long-standing client of The Lofton, was also recognized as Manufacturer of the Year at the same event.Amanda expressed heartfelt gratitude to those who have contributed to the venue's success. "This achievement is a testament to the unwavering support of our family, staff, and community. From my husband's constant encouragement to my sister's decade-long dedication, and my parents' and in-laws' help with our children - every contribution has been invaluable."She added, "To our incredible team, including our farm manager and the many hands that have worked tirelessly through highs and lows - this award belongs to all of us. We accept it with immense pride and gratitude."The selection of The Lofton to host a key event for the 2025 Rural Tourism Conference highlights the venue's growing importance in the region's hospitality and tourism sectors. This opportunity is expected to elevate The Lofton's profile further and contribute significantly to the local economy.About The Lofton Wedding and Event VenueEstablished in 2015, The Lofton is the area's leading wedding and event venue, ideally located in Ardmore, Tennessee. Specializing in weekend wedding retreats and various other retreats, The Lofton serves clients from Huntsville , Harvest, Madison, Athens, Decatur, Columbia, and surrounding areas. The venue offers comprehensive services, including lodging, catering, and event planning, all set against the backdrop of its picturesque Southern Tennessee location.For more information or to book your unforgettable event, please contact:The Lofton701 Lofton Hall Rd, Ardmore, TN 38449Phone: (256) 724-1158Email: ...Website:

