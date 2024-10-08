Chairman Of Azerbaijan's State Committee Highlights Religious Freedom At U.S. Symposium

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, delivered a speech at the 31st International Law and Religion Symposium held in Provo, USA, Azernews reports.

The event, themed "Religious Freedom as a Tool for Peacebuilding," was jointly organized by Brigham Young University's Center for International Law and Religion Studies and the Stirling Foundation.

According to the State Committee, Mammadov's address focused on Azerbaijan's long-standing tradition of religious tolerance, the high level of religious freedom, and the state policies implemented under President Ilham Aliyev to strengthen these values.

"Historically, Azerbaijan has been a place where Christians, Jews, and people of various faiths coexisted in harmony, free to protect their ethnic and cultural heritage. The presence of mosques, synagogues, and churches in Baku reflects this diversity," Mammadov noted, highlighting the constitutional guarantees of religious freedom. He also emphasized Azerbaijan's inclusive legal framework, which allows a wide array of religious communities to register and function freely, pointing to the registration of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as an example.

Mammadov further mentioned Azerbaijan's efforts in restoring Garabagh and its cultural heritage after nearly three decades of occupation, reaffirming the nation's dedication to religious and ethnic diversity.

In conclusion, Mammadov drew parallels between the religious coexistence models of Utah and Azerbaijan, expressing optimism about the continuation of mutual cooperation in this area.

The International Law and Religion Symposium, held annually since 1994, serves as a significant platform for discussing religious freedom and exploring ways to promote and implement these principles globally.