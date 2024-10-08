Chairman Of Azerbaijan's State Committee Highlights Religious Freedom At U.S. Symposium
10/8/2024 9:09:39 AM
Akbar Novruz
Ramin Mammadov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with
Religious Organizations, delivered a speech at the 31st
International Law and Religion Symposium held in Provo, USA,
Azernews reports.
The event, themed "Religious Freedom as a Tool for
Peacebuilding," was jointly organized by Brigham Young University's
Center for International Law and Religion Studies and the Stirling
Foundation.
According to the State Committee, Mammadov's address focused on
Azerbaijan's long-standing tradition of religious tolerance, the
high level of religious freedom, and the state policies implemented
under President Ilham Aliyev to strengthen these values.
"Historically, Azerbaijan has been a place where Christians,
Jews, and people of various faiths coexisted in harmony, free to
protect their ethnic and cultural heritage. The presence of
mosques, synagogues, and churches in Baku reflects this diversity,"
Mammadov noted, highlighting the constitutional guarantees of
religious freedom. He also emphasized Azerbaijan's inclusive legal
framework, which allows a wide array of religious communities to
register and function freely, pointing to the registration of the
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as an example.
Mammadov further mentioned Azerbaijan's efforts in restoring
Garabagh and its cultural heritage after nearly three decades of
occupation, reaffirming the nation's dedication to religious and
ethnic diversity.
In conclusion, Mammadov drew parallels between the religious
coexistence models of Utah and Azerbaijan, expressing optimism
about the continuation of mutual cooperation in this area.
The International Law and Religion Symposium, held annually
since 1994, serves as a significant platform for discussing
religious freedom and exploring ways to promote and implement these
principles globally.
