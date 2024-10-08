Bp And Partners Launch Online Educational Initiative For Azerbaijani Students

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
bp, on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli,
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline
projects-TPAO, SOCAR, SGC, LUKOIL, NICO, MOL, Equinor, INPEX,
ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, Eni, TotalEnergies, MVM, and ONGC Videsh-today
announced the successful completion of a social investment project
that offers new online educational content and enhances learning
opportunities for secondary school students in Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
The initiative seeks to boost student engagement and motivation
in mathematics and aims to provide schoolchildren-including those
from rural areas and those with disabilities or special educational
needs-with accessible, up-to-date learning resources.
The project focused on developing comprehensive online learning
content for mathematics, tailored for students in grades 5 to 9.
The newly developed materials are publicly available and offer a
wide range of tools to support and enhance the learning experience,
including:
- 359 video lessons totaling 84 hours of engaging
instruction
- 104 homework assignments with a total of 721 questions
- 1,265 quiz questions to assess student comprehension
- 359 PowerPoint presentations accompanying each video lesson to
help students understand complex topics
- A digital classroom module where teachers can assign videos as
homework and measure student performance on quizzes
The new content is intended to complement traditional classroom
instruction, giving students additional opportunities to practice
and strengthen their mathematical skills.
Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's vice president for the Caspian
region, said:
“We recognize the importance of accessible and high-quality
educational content, especially in an era where online learning has
become essential. We believe the project provides necessary
resources to help students develop strong foundations in
mathematics while also ensuring that children from all regions,
including those with special educational needs, have the tools and
support they need to succeed. By making these materials publicly
available, we are expanding access to valuable learning resources
for all students, regardless of their location or
circumstances.”
It should be noted that the project cost was 200,000 AZN
($118,000) and had a duration of one year. The project was
implemented by LANDAU Educational Technologies LLC.
