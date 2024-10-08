Dubai Crown Prince In Kuwait On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAI, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy UAE Prime Minister, and of Defense Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday on an official visit. First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Defense Undersecretary Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, and senior officials at the Defense Ministry received the Emirati official and the accompanying delegation at the airport. (end) gta

