Dubai Crown Prince In Kuwait On Official Visit
10/8/2024 6:04:57 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAI, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy UAE Prime Minister, and Minister of Defense sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum arrived in Kuwait on Tuesday on an official visit.
First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, Defense Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah, and senior officials at the Defense Ministry received the Emirati official and the accompanying delegation at the airport. (end)
