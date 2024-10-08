Cathay Pacific Launches A Special Offer To Celebrate Its New Riyadh-Hong Kong Route

Cathay Pacific, operating from its home hub, Hong Kong, is giving customers from Saudi Arabia an exciting opportunity to explore its new direct service from Riyadh to Hong Kong with the launch of a limited-time companion offer; tickets are sponsored by Hong Kong International Airport.

Applicable to the first 1,000 bookings, customers can enjoy the offer when purchasing two class return tickets from Riyadh to Hong Kong before 31 October 2024 for between 28 October 2024 and 29 March 2025 with a minimum travel duration of

two days and a maximum of seven days.

The companion offer complements Cathay Pacific's expanding network in the Middle East, with its Riyadh-Hong Kong service to commence on 28 October 2024.

Saudi-based customers looking to take advantage of the offer can start planning their trip to Hong Kong, a diverse destination home to a wide variety of culinary experiences, arts and cultural attractions, and exceptional shopping options. With culturally significant festivals held throughout the year, the city boasts a range of iconic landmarks, entertainment experiences and natural beauty that is just waiting to be explored, making it an ideal place to visit this winter.

Cathay Pacific will operate three return flights per week between Hong Kong and Riyadh using its modern Airbus A350-900 aircraft, featuring Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins. The flight schedule for the service is as follows (all times local, subject to regulatory approval):