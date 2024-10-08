Devoleena Bhattacharjee Recalls Waking Up Early, Heading To Pandals For Durga Puja

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Devoleena Bhattacharjee has recalled fond memories of celebrating Durga Puja and said that as a child, she loved helping with the puja arrangements, and it made her feel close to Goddess Durga.

Recalling some memories of the festival, Devoleena said:“Durga Puja has always been such a special time for me. I have so many memories of waking up early, heading to the pandals with my family, and soaking in the festive atmosphere.”

“As a child, I used to love helping with the puja arrangements, and it always made me feel close to Maa Durga. The lights, the sound of the dhaak (drums), and being surrounded by so much joy are things I look forward to every year,” added the actress.

Talking about how she plans to celebrate this time, the actress said that this year things are different.

Devoleena said:“I'm in Mumbai, busy shooting for Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya, so I can't go pandal hopping like I usually do. While I miss the excitement of being at the pandals, I'm celebrating in my own way, with prayers and reflections at home.”

It's a very special time for Devoleena.

She said:“I feel Maa Durga's blessings even more this year.”

The actress shared the reason behind her excitement for next year's celebrations.

“Even though I can't go pandal hopping, I'm already so excited about next year, when I'll get to experience it with my little one! That thought fills me with so much joy.”

“I pray that Maa Durga keeps everyone healthy and happy and blesses me and my family with good health and happiness. Durga Puja is all about love, togetherness, and devotion, and even though I'm celebrating from afar, I feel connected to the spirit of the festival.”

The 39-year-old actress, who gained stardom by playing the role of Gopi bahu in the show“Saath Nibhaana Saathiya”, is expecting her first child with her husband, Shahnawaz Shaikh, after two years of marriage.

"Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya" airs on Sun Neo.