Sunlabs And MERLIN Properties Sign Exclusive Commercialization Agreement Over 5,000 Square Meters At 22@ Park, Barcelona

- Yemi Adesokan, PhD, Chairman at BioinnovaBARCELONA, SPAIN, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SunLabs by Bioinnova , a Swiss biotech leader in life sciences innovation, is excited to announce an exclusive commercialization agreement for over 5,000 square meters of prime space at the prestigious 22@ Park in Barcelona. Sunlabs will transform the area into a premier life sciences R&D space and incubator, providing state-of-the-art facilities for pharmaceutical companies and funding assistance for early-stage biotech and life sciences companies. The new SunLabs facility will be a cutting-edge life sciences research and development hub. Located at the gateway to Barcelona's thriving 22@ tech neighborhood, the space will host advanced laboratory and office areas to support innovative projects and collaborations.Key Highlights of the New Facility:.Size and Scope: Over 5,000 square meters of leased space, tailored to foster groundbreaking life sciences research..Design Excellence and Security: The facility will incorporate the latest advancements in lab and office space design, ensuring a top-tier and secure environment for innovation..Strategic Location: Positioned in the heart of 22@ Park, Barcelona's emerging premier life sciences hub, the facility underscores the city's commitment to expanding its R&D footprint..Support for Innovation: SunLabs aims to provide not only state-of-the-art infrastructure such as PCR and Next-Gen Sequencing facilities but also funding to support life sciences companies, accelerating their path to success.“Our agreement with MERLIN for this space at 22@ Park marks a pivotal moment for SunLabs. First and foremost, we are scientists, biotech innovators, and visionaries committed to establishing Barcelona's potential as a leading center for life sciences innovation. This facility will be a cornerstone in achieving that vision,” said Yemi Adesokan, PhD, Chairman at Bioinnova.“Our investment here is a testament to Barcelona's growing status as a global leader in R&D, and we are excited to contribute to this city's vibrant life sciences community.”The new SunLabs facility is expected to be operational by 2025. It will serve as a space for established pharmaceutical companies as well as a collaborative environment for innovative small to midsized life sciences companies. This will provide a dynamic environment where researchers, developers, and business professionals can work together to drive innovation in medical and scientific fields.In line with SunLabs' commitment to sustainability, the facility will aim for LEED Gold certification, reflecting a dedication to reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices.About SunLabsSunLabs is a product of Bioinnovation SA, a Swiss-based forward-thinking life sciences firm dedicated to advancing research and development through innovative ideas, facilities, and strategic investments. SunLabs fosters the growth of early-stage companies by providing top-tier infrastructure and support, driving breakthroughs that deliver real value to patients worldwide.About MERLIN PropertiesMERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. They are specialized in the development, acquisition, and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities, and data centers within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.Visit us at: sunlabs For more information, please contact:...

