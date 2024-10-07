Top Events On October 8: Assembly Elections Results Of Haryana, Jammu And Kashmir, Adani Group Case Hearing, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top Events on October 8: The results of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be out later today. The counting of votes for the 2024 Assembly Elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir is set to begin soon.

Results of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections to be announced

Haryana's voters cast their ballots on October 5 across all 90 constituencies, while Jammu and Kashmir had a phased process, with elections held on September 18, 25, and October 1.

Key parties in the fray include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana. The JJP has allied with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), while INLD is partnering with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In Jammu and Kashmir, major players include the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), the Congress, and the BJP.

The world eagerly awaits the Nobel Prize for Physics announcement slated later today. Among the favourites for this year's prize are Swiss physicist Christoph Gerber, known for his pioneering work with the atomic force microscope, and quantum computing experts David Deutsch and Peter Shor. This year's Nobel Prize season has already honoured Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun, who received the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their contributions to RNA interference research.

The 44th and 45th ASEAN Leaders ' Summits will commence in Laos today, bringing together heads of state from Southeast Asia to discuss regional cooperation and economic strategies. Key agenda items include ASEAN's connectivity and resilience, as well as dialogues with representatives from ASEAN's Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Business Advisory Council, and Youth Forum. The summit is particularly significant for Laos, a landlocked country, which faces challenges in connectivity with other ASEAN nations.

The High Court of Kenya is expected to take up acase regarding the controversial proposal to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to India's Adani Group . The deal has faced stiff opposition from the Kenya Aviation Workers Union, which fears job losses and the influx of non-Kenyan workers. The court previously halted the government's plan, and today's hearing could determine the future of the deal.