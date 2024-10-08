Georgia Expresses Concern For Safe Future Of South Caucasus
Date
10/8/2024 12:08:18 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Gerogian member of the Parliament, a representative of the
Georgian Dreap Party, Givi Mikanadze has commented on the process
of concluding a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
according to Azernews , he expressed his concern
for the safe future of the South Caucasus, given the importance of
signing the agreement.
"This agreement is important for the formation of a peaceful
environment not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but for the entire
South Caucasus, as it will create effective guarantees for this
region," the MP said.
According to him, Georgia is ready to act as a mediator in any
process that may lead to a peace agreement.
"We expect the signing of a peace agreement as soon as possible,
Georgia has always been committed to the approach to maintain peace
and is ready to contribute," Mikanadze stressed.
Furthermore, the MP said that the Georgian delegation has
recently expressed its objection to the inclusion of debates in
which Azerbaijan did not participate in the PACE agenda.
Recall that on January 24, the Azerbaijani delegation announced
its decision to suspend its activities in PACE.
MENAFN08102024000195011045ID1108755862
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.