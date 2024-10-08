Georgia Expresses Concern For Safe Future Of South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Gerogian member of the Parliament, a representative of the Georgian Dreap Party, Givi Mikanadze has commented on the process of concluding a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. according to Azernews , he expressed his concern for the safe future of the South Caucasus, given the importance of signing the agreement.

"This agreement is important for the formation of a peaceful environment not only for Azerbaijan and Armenia but for the entire South Caucasus, as it will create effective guarantees for this region," the MP said.

According to him, Georgia is ready to act as a mediator in any process that may lead to a peace agreement.

"We expect the signing of a peace agreement as soon as possible, Georgia has always been committed to the approach to maintain peace and is ready to contribute," Mikanadze stressed.

Furthermore, the MP said that the Georgian delegation has recently expressed its objection to the inclusion of debates in which Azerbaijan did not participate in the PACE agenda.

Recall that on January 24, the Azerbaijani delegation announced its decision to suspend its activities in PACE.