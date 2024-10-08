J & K BJP Chief Raina Performs 'Yagya', Confident Of Forming Govt With Independents

Tight security measures have been put in place at all the 20 counting centers at district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir.

The counting of votes began at 8 am Tuesday for the 90-member assembly, marking a significant step towards establishing the first elected in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 five years ago.

Early trends showed the Congress-National Conference alliance ahead of the BJP.

The electoral destiny of 873 candidates, competing for seats in the 90-member house, has been sealed and will be revealed as the day progresses.

“I firmly believe that the BJP, along with its alliance partners and Independent candidates, will form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP is expected to win 30-35 seats, with an additional 15 Independent candidates and other like-minded groups likely to succeed,” Raina, the BJP candidate from Nowshera, told reporters.

He conducted the yagya for the party's victory in the assembly elections.“Together, we will secure a majority with more than 50 seats and establish the government in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Regarding the nomination of five MLAs by the Lieutenant Governor, Raina said it as a constitutional process being carried out by the LG in accordance with the State Reorganisation Act 2019 passed by Parliament.

“Was the Congress asleep when the debate on the Reorganisation Bill was ongoing in Parliament to decide on these provisions? Suddenly, the Congress has realised that there are five MLAs to be nominated in the assembly under this process. Why are they creating controversy now as vote counting is underway?”

Taking a potshot on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NC chief Farooq Abdullah, he said,“They were also in the same Parliament. Were they asleep during the debates when this was being passed?”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now