DPRK Top Leader Says Would Never Allow Destruction Of Balance Of Force On Korean Peninsula

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Oct 8 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), said today, he would never allow the destruction of the balance of force, on the Korean peninsula, but develop defence science and industry, to bolster the war deterrent for self-defence“limitlessly.”

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, made the remarks, during a speech at the Kim Jong Un University of National Defence.

During the address to the teaching staff and students of the elite military academy, Kim underscored the validity of the DPRK's logic of building self-defence capability, saying, the country should have physical strength capable of always deterring the enemy and keeping the situation under control.

He also stressed the need to“neutralise the imperialists' aggressive and adventurous military activities, with absolute superiority of the defence sci-tech capabilities.”– NNN-KCNA