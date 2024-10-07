Ministry Of Planning Signs Agreement With ADFD For Digital Advancement

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of Planning and International Cooperation on Monday announced the signing of a $100-million agreement with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) to advance a digital transformation project at the Ministry of Health.

The agreement, signed by of Digital and Entrepreneurship Sami Smairat, and Chief Operating Officer of the UAE-based company "Bristet" Adel Shirji, aims to enhance the digital capabilities of the Ministry of Health, improve healthcare services for citizens, address current challenges and integrate modern technologies into the sector.

During the ceremony, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan stressed that the ADFD is a key partner for the government.

Toukan reiterated commitment to enhancing economic and development cooperation with the UAE and the fund, particularly in financing priority projects related to the Executive Programme of the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap.

This agreement comes under a memorandum of understanding signed last November between the government and the ADFD, which provides $400 million for various development projects, she said, noting that the digital transformation project at the Ministry of Health is part of this funding.

The "Digital Transformation in the Ministry of Health" project will focus on digitising healthcare services and providing some of them remotely through a virtual hospital.

The project also includes plans to rehabilitate the old Salt Hospital building and implement electronic systems for healthcare delivery.

The first phase will introduce three key services: remote sharing of radiology images, telemedicine consultations for dialysis patients, and remote consultations among doctors for intensive care patients.

A patient billing system for government hospitals and health centres will also be set up, as well as a simulation centre for training medical staff.

The ADFD has been a key partner in supporting development initiatives in Jordan, contributing to a wide range of service and infrastructure projects since 1974, with total funding of some $2.7 billion.