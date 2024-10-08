Early Trends Show Congress Comfortable In Haryana

According to TV reports, trends available from 78 of the 90 seats in Haryana showed that the Congress was leading on 48 seats - the majority mark is 45 –while the BJP was ahead on 23. The INLD was leading on three seats, while the AAP is yet to start.

Chief Nayab Singh Saini was leading from his Ladwa seta in Kurukshetra district, while Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was ahead of his rivals in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district.

BJP leader Anil Vij was leading from his Ambala Cantt seat. Indian National Lok Dal leader Abhay Singh Chautala was ahead from his Ellenabad constituency, according to early trends.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala was leading from Kaithal seat.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said three-tier security arrangements were in place at counting venues.

The counting of votes in Haryana began at 8 am.

These are early trends and the final results may vary widely.

