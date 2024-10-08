Kyiv Breaks Rainfall Record On Oct 6

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The city of Kyiv experienced a record daily rainfall on October 6.

The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi wrote this in a post on its page, Ukrinform reports.

According to observations, the Ukrainian capital saw the highest daily precipitation level on record, with 30.6 mm of rainfall. This represents a 13.4 mm increase over the previous record set in 1970 for that day, when 17.2 mm of precipitation was recorded.

In Kherson, 14 apartment buildings, 2 kindergartens, school were damaged by air strike

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the start of the week will bring rain and a temperature drop.