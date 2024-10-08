Kyiv Breaks Rainfall Record On Oct 6
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The city of Kyiv experienced a record daily rainfall on October 6.
The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi wrote this in a post on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
According to observations, the Ukrainian capital saw the highest daily precipitation level on record, with 30.6 mm of rainfall. This represents a 13.4 mm increase over the previous record set in 1970 for that day, when 17.2 mm of precipitation was recorded.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the start of the week will bring rain and a temperature drop.
