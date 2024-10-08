BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Confident Of Winning In J&K, Haryana

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari expressed confidence in the party's victory in the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly elections, as the counting of votes commenced at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Speaking about Jammu and Kashmir, Bhandari emphasised the BJP's pivotal role in forming the government, saying, "We are very confident that the BJP will form the in Jammu and Kashmir. A government cannot be formed without the representation of Jammu."

He asserted that the pro-India, pro-development alliance would win, leading to progress in the region.

"Jammu and Kashmir will only elect the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance. Every individual who holds the national flag, believes in the Indian Constitution, fully supports the abrogation of Article 370, and does not push Pakistan's agenda will align with the BJP," the BJP national spokesperson added.

Bhandari was equally optimistic about the party's prospects in Haryana, dismissing exit poll predictions.

"In Haryana, we expect the results of the exit polls to be proven wrong, just as they were in the Chhattisgarh elections in 2023. Our sources on the ground suggest that the BJP will form the government for the third time," he stated.

Highlighting the party's stability, he said the BJP had provided Haryana with the longest-serving, most stable and continuous government in the state's history.

The BJP national spokesperson also dismissed claims by Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, calling the Congress a "divided house" that the public would not support.

He expressed confidence in the BJP's strong pro-development record, stating, "The public votes for a stable alliance. Therefore, we hope that, just as our vote share was higher than that of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha elections, we will form the government in Haryana for the third time based on pro-development votes.