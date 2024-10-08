Early Trends Show NC- Cong Alliance Edging Past BJP In J & K
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Early trends from counting of votes on Tuesday showed the National Conference-Congress Alliance edging past BJP in Jammu and Kashmir..
In Jammu and Kashmir, the trends available for 74 of the 90 seats showed, the NC-Cong Alliance ahead on 39 seats, while the BJP was leading in 25. The PDP was ahead on six seats and three seats were with 'others'.
Ahead of the commencement of counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP state unit president Ravinder Raina performed a 'yagya' Tuesday morning and expressed confidence the party would secure a majority and form a government, potentially with the support of Independents.
The counting of votes in J-K began at 8 am.
These are early trends and the final results may vary widely.
